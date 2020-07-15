KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri and the mayor of Kansas City laid out details of Operation Legend on Wednesday.
It's an effort announced by The White House last week to respond to the spike in violence crime in Kansas City.
The effort is named after LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old shot and killed while asleep in his bed late last month.
There are 250 federal agents from the FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service preparing to come to Kansas City to assist Kansas City police with investigations.
Kansas Citians won’t be seeing feds patrolling the streets and there won’t be troops or tanks. Mayor Quinton Lucas and U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison wanted to make it very clear. This this is simply ramping up investigative efforts to solve more homicides.
The White House announced Operation: Legend in a news conference last week taking the mayor and a lot of other officials by surprise.
Garrison says that is not how he wanted the operation to be rolled out, and he didn’t even know The White House was going to have that news conference.
Earlier this week, Garrison and Lucas held a meeting with Legend's family, civil rights groups, community activist and clergy to address concerns and dispel myths about what the operation is about.
"It is not about troops. It is not about tanks. These are professional criminal investigators and analysts who are coming to Kansas City to assist local law enforcement, not to replace them," Garrison said.
LeGend’s mother and grandparents stood beside Garrison and Lucas as they laid out the details on the operation.
They support the effort, as does Kansas City Mother’s in Charge, who wants to challenge the community to step up and help with the operation and get violent offenders off the streets.
