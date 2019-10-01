KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A U.S. District Court of Kansas judge has admitted to sexually harassing court employees, having an affair with a felon and being late to court proceedings, though he has only been reprimanded as a result.

A panel of judges publicly scolded Judge Carlos Murguia, who sits on the federal bench in Kansas City, Kansas, stating in the court order opinion that he committed “judicial misconduct.”

This scolding came after officials received complaints about the judge and an investigation by a special committee.

Murguia was named to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton in 1999. His bio states that Murguia is the first Hispanic named to the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas.

According to the court order opinion from the Judicial Council of the 10th Circuit, Murguia harassed female employees with “sexually suggestive comments, inappropriate text messages and non-work contact after hours and often late at night.”

The opinion also stated that the harassed employees were hesitant to tell Murguia to stop because of the power he held. One of the employees eventually told him to stop his harassing conduct, but he continued.

The Kansas State University grad was also found to be in a “years-long extramarital sexual relationship with a drug-using individual who was then on probation and is now back in prison on felony convictions.”

The council’s order said that an affair by a judge doesn’t always constitute misconduct in all cases. However, they said that in Murguia’s case, he placed himself in a position susceptible to extortion.

Lastly, the council found Murguia habitually showed up late for court proceedings, often because he was playing basketball during lunch on days when he had hearings or trials. This left the jury and others waiting for his return.

In a statement to KCTV5 News, Murguia apologized to the victims and members of his staff.

“I also apologize to my colleagues on the Court, all of whom I very much respect, as well as my former wife, Ann, and our children, my family, my friends, and the public,” he said. “I regret that I had an inappropriate relationship with an acquaintance who was on state court probation.”

“Though my actions occurred several years ago, they harmed the victims, my family and my marriage; however, my actions have not and will not interfere with the fair administration of justice,” Murguia continued. “I continue to strive to be a responsible person and employer. As a result of this process, I have deeply reflected on my actions and have implemented self-imposed corrective measures, both personally and professionally. I am truly sorry and am committed to ensuring that such conduct is not repeated.”

The council described Murguia’s misconduct as very serious, noting it occurred over a lengthy period of time. They also said he did not fully disclose his conduct when initially confronted with it, adding that, “his apologies appeared more tied to his regret that his actions were brought to light than an awareness of”.

The council chose a public reprimand versus a private one due to the severity of Murguia’s course of action. This will go on his record but was not enough to rise to the level of impeachment.

Chief Judge Julie A. Robinson issued a statement to KCTV5 News, saying in part that the district, “respects the work and decision of the Judicial Council regarding this matter.”