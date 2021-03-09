SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- A federal judge has ordered the man accused of threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver III be held in custody pending trial.
Kenneth R. Hubert, a 63-year-old Missouri man, was arrested for threatening to injure or murder a U.S. official and communicating a threat to injure a U.S. official.
A day after the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Hubert left a phone message on Cleaver's office that included a racial slur and expletives.
The New York Times acquired a transcript of that message, which was detailed by prosecutors, and Hubert allegedly said, "How about a noose... around his neck?"
On Monday, Hubert pleaded not guilty to all charges at a detention hearing.
The trial is scheduled to happen in May.
Hubert was charged with the following by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Western District of Missouri:
Count 1: Hubert did threaten to assault and murder Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of the US House of Representatives, with intent to “impede, intimidate, and interfere” with Rep. Cleaver while he was engaged in his official duties.
Count 2: On May 6, 2019, Hubert did threaten to assault and murder Rep. Steve Cohen of the House of Representatives with intent to “impede, intimidate, and interfere” with Rep. Cohen while he was engaged in his official duties.
Count 3: On May 6, 2019 Hubert transmitted in interstate and foreign commerce a communication through a telephone, to an employee of Rep. Steve Cohen’s office which contained a threat to injure Rep. Cohen, knowing the communication would be a “true threat.”
