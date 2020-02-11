Sprint's stock soars 64% on report that a judge will rule in favor of its T-Mobile merger

The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is reportedly one step closer thanks to a powerful nod of approval.

 Shutterstock

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has approved T-Mobile's $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, removing a major obstacle to a shakeup in the wireless industry.

After the deal closes, the number of major U.S. wireless companies would shrink from four to three. T-Mobile says the deal would benefit consumers as it becomes a fiercer competitor to the larger Verizon and AT&T.

But a group of state attorneys general tried to block the deal, arguing that having one fewer phone company would cost Americans billions of dollars in higher cellphone bills.

Judge Victor Marrero's decision Tuesday to reject the states' argument comes after the Justice Department already approved the deal. As part of a settlement with the Justice Department, T-Mobile agreed to help create a new, but smaller wireless competitor in satellite-TV company Dish.

Another judge still needs to approve that settlement, a process that is usually straightforward but has taken longer than expected. A utility board in California also has to approve the deal.

