KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Federal charges have been filed against a Kansas man accused of shooting a clerk during a gas station robbery in Kansas City, Kansas, last month.

24-year-old Jakel J.M. Webster of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of discharging a firearm during the robbery.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in KCK, alleges that on April 28, Webster robbed the Quick Shop located at 2425 Metropolitan Avenue in KCK.

An investigator’s affidavit says two suspects entered the store at about 3:30 a.m. The suspect carried a rifle and a mask and gloves. The smaller suspect had a metal baseball bat and a mask. The smaller suspect tried to break down the door to the clerk’s enclosed area but failed.

The larger suspect shot through the glass, striking the clerk in the face. The larger suspect then shot the clerk a second time as he laid bleeding on the floor. Both suspects fled before the police arrived.

Investigators learned that Webster was the larger suspect in the robbery. They arrested him on April 29.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge, and at least 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.