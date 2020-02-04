KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Federal agents hit Kansas City businesses and carried out a crackdown on counterfeit Chiefs and Super Bowl gear.
No one has been charged so far this year, but the feds have raided pop up stands as well as stores and boutiques on both sides of the state line.
The Kansas City Office of Homeland Security investigations have been busy confiscating more than one thousand Chiefs and Super Bowl related items since the playoffs started.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shawn Gibson says a lot of the items simply infringe on trademarked logos. But they’re also not made from quality materials and can even be dangerous.
“You put an earring in, you don’t want it to affect your ear and get something, an infection because of something you bought thinking it was a quality product,” Gibson said.
Some counterfeits are made locally, but a lot come from overseas and can feed money into criminal organizations.
“The child labor laws and stuff like that are excruciating overseas and we don’t want to see that. We don’t want to encourage people to buy that. The proceeds can feed into illicit activities overseas as well,” Gibson said.
The surge of knock-off gear also happened in 2015 when the Royals won the World Series. That’s actually when Abuzakiya Tariq got into the business.
“From this location we actually had Travis Kelce come and buy some Travis Kelce shirts from us last year,” Tariq said.
He says agents are checking his stands weekly.
“They come around and check and they’re very vigorous and very diligent about it,” Tariq said. “Yeah we’ve had some items confiscated, yeah, I’ll be honest.”
He’s learned not to sell anything with official Chiefs or Super Bowl logos. But a lot of the gear he sells shows the names and likeness of players.
“There can be an issue, but typically the players, they like that stuff. It pushes their brand. And they are more worried about somebody putting their likeness on a Wheaties box and making millions, not the kind of stuff that we’re doing,” Tariq said.
Homeland Security says if you want to make sure your gear isn’t infringing on any laws, “buy it from an authorized dealer.”
Federal agents expect people will be selling bootleg gear along the parade route Wednesday.
