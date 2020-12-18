KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FDA has approved an at-home rapid COVID-19 test that could hit store shelves in the next few weeks.
The at-home tests will be a first during the pandemic, with technology that would analyze your results at home and send results to your phone.
It comes with a nasal swab, shorter than the ones health care professionals test with. Users self-swab, but they don't send those off to a lab. Instead, the test utilizes an app.
Australia-based company Ellume developed the test, and you will be able to buy it over-the-counter for about $30. It comes with a "digital analyzer" to put the sample in, and it will connect to your phone via bluetooth. Results come back within 20 minutes.
The company claims the test is 96 percent effective on symptomatic people and 91 percent effective on those without symptoms. The app also sends results directly to local health authorities.
The FDA is calling the test a major milestone in COVID-19 testing. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn says he will authorize more options like this as they come, so that more people have access to the testing they need. He said rapid results reduce the burden on laboratories and test supplies.
The FDA noted any rapid, or PCR test, is likely not as effective as one you would send off to a lab. Ellume expects it can manufacture three million tests in January.
