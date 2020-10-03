JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying who was involved in multiple cash advance robberies in Kansas and Oklahoma that they believe are related, including one in the Shawnee Mission area.
The first robbery happened on Sept. 21 at the Advance America at 2223 Louisiana St. in Lawrence.
The FBI believe that same person then committed a robbery on Sept. 22 at the Check ‘n Go whose listed address is 10217 W. 75th St., Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
After that, a Check ‘n Go in Moore, Oklahoma at 1408 N. Eastern Ave. was struck on Sept. 24.
In all these robberies, the suspect entered the business, displayed a knife, and verbally demanded cash.
The suspect is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall and of average build. He was wearing aviator sunglasses and a blue surgical mask.
It’s believed that the suspect may be driving a silver Chevrolet Suburban with 60-day tags and may be with an unidentified woman.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of location of these individuals is asked to call the FBI’s office in Topeka at 785-231-170. You can also reach their Kansas City officer at 816-512-8200.
