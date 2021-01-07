Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A Capitol police officer looks out of a broken window as protesters gather on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital during a joint session Congress to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

 Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON (KCTV) -- The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, authorities urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to their investigation.

