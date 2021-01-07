WASHINGTON (KCTV) -- The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.
The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.
The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH.— FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021
If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, authorities urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.