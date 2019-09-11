KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who agents believe to have information on a child at the center of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation only identify the man as “John Doe 41.”
The FBI released still images from a video believed to have been produced sometime between 2016 and 2018 in which John Doe 41 is seen with a small child.
Investigators describe him as a black man likely between the ages of 18 to 20 with a thin frame and black hair, and he can be seen wearing glasses in the still images.
The search for John Doe 41 is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, part of the partnership between the bureau and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with any information on the identity of John Doe 41 is asked to submit a tip online to the Tips.FBI.gov or to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-255-5324.
