GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is monitoring developments in Grain Valley where a woman's body was discovered buried in the ground.

Investigators return to Grain Valley home where they discovered human remains last week FBI and local law enforcement are back out at the scene Thursday continuing their investigation after human remains were found on a residential property in unincorporated Jackson County.

On Friday morning, the FBI and investigators returned to the area on Buckner Tarsney Road. They were there last week and again on Thursday. The focus was on Michael Hendricks' house, but on Friday the focus shifted to the neighbor's home.

An FBI spokesperson says they were "in that area in support of an ongoing local law enforcement matter."

Police say teen sex abuse victim led officials to body Police say they were led to human remains buried on the property of a home in unincorporated Jackson County outside of Kansas City, Missouri, by a teenager who has accused the homeowner of sexual abuse.

Next door to Hendricks' property is a home owned by Hendricks. The remains of 32-year-old Kensie Aubry were discovered there last week. According to court records, a separate child sex crimes investigation into Hendricks, and his girlfriend Maggie Ybarra brought investigators to the property to search for a body last week.

Authorities investigate after human remains are found in Grain Valley When neighbors in Grain Valley woke up this morning, they witnessed several agencies searching the outside of a home on Buckner Tarsney Road in connection with a missing persons case out of Independence.

Authorities would not disclose why they were back on the property on Thursday.

As for the presence on Hendricks' neighbors property, authorities have cleared the area and FBI officials say they are done for the day.