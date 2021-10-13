KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is sharing information about an unsolved bank robbery from 2019 in the hopes that they will receive additional tips and information.
The robbery happened at North American Savings Bank around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 28 of that year. The branch is located at 7012 NW Barry Road.
The FBI describes the two suspects as being Black males in their mid-30s who weigh between 250 to 300 pounds. They were wearing dark face coverings.
Suspect One was wearing dark clothing. Suspect Two was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Ferrari hoodie.
The suspects brandished firearms and made verbal demands for cash.
They left the bank on foot, going south.
Anyone with information can call the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200, call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS, or file a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
