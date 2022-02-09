KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI and police are investigating after a Rockhurst virtual panel discussion on Black-owned businesses was hacked by people yelling racial slurs and showing a pornographic video involving a child.
The incident happened on a Feb. 3 ZOOM meeting that was hosted by Rockhurst University's Black Student Union as part of Black History Month. The situation was quickly condemned by the university and the Black Student Union, and the school's security team and Computer Services department immediately started investigating.
Rockhurst gave an update to the investigation on Tuesday, saying that the case had been referred to the FBI and the Kansas City Police Department. A KCPD detective was assigned to the case, and an initial analysis showed the IP addresses of the hackers were both domestic and international, according to information supplied by the university.
"We are aware that other universities and organizations around the nation have been targeted with similar attacks over the past two years, and we are learning from their experiences," a statement released by Rockhurst states. "We are committed to doing everything possible to identify those responsible and hold them accountable."
Following the hack, Rockhurst administrators formed a response team to make sure the school is giving appropriate support to students and staffers affected by the incident. The Black Student Union hosted a Stand For Solidarity Event on Tuesday afternoon in which attendees wore black in support of Black students on campus and those affected by the incident.
The university's statement went on:
As we continue to move forward, we will provide additional information and resources over the coming days and weeks. This will include tips and guidelines for protecting your virtual events, caring for yourself and others’ emotional and mental wellbeing, and information about our DEI efforts and opportunities for further reflection and education.
More immediately, we offer these resources to support our students who want to reach out for a caring presence and assistance – especially those who are reluctant because they may not know a staff member personally.
• https://www.rockhurst.edu/residence-life
• https://www.rockhurst.edu/counseling-center
• https://www.rockhurst.edu/campus-ministry
• https://www.rockhurst.edu/student-success/coaching
• https://www.rockhurst.edu/campus-life/student-development-dean
