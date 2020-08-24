KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The FBI and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible for a string of armed commercial robberies.
Officials are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for these robberies that occurred at Kansas City area Boost Mobile stores in July and August 2020.
Investigators believe the same subject is responsible for the robberies located at:
- July 28, 2020, Boost Mobile at 1666 E. 63rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri
- August 13, 2020, Boost Mobile 5906 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri
In each of these robberies, officials say the subject was wearing a “Mexico” hat and carried a backpack. The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled on foot. The subject is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, early to late 20s, slim build and facial hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
