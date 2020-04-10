KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Federal investigators are hoping that a new reward can help lead them to solve a nearly 3-year-old bank robbery on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro.
The FBI announced Friday that they would issue an up-to $5,000 reward for information that could identify the suspects in the robbery that happened at the UMB branch located at 13813 E. 39th St. in Independence on May 13, 2017.
Agents say two suspects entered the bank with faces covered by bandanas, jumped on the counters and ordered the staff to the ground before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators said the suspects fled in a stolen brown or tan colored van with Missouri license plates which was found by authorities approximately two blocks from the bank.
The FBI is asking anyone with information in this robbery to call 816-512-8200 or to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
