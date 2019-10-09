KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the FBI are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three fugitives indicted on charges of drug-trafficking conspiracy.
On Monday, authorities announced that 20 individuals were indicted in a major drug-trafficking conspiracy. On October 2, 2019, 16 of those 20 defendants were arrested following a law enforcement operation.
The FBI is currently seeking information on the whereabouts of three of those individuals who are considered fugitives at this time.
Errick Eugene Martin Jr., also known as “Dough Boy,” is described as a black male, 28-years-old, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 lbs.
Kenneth Dewayne Scott, also known as “Kenny,” is described as a black male, 23-years-old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs.
Michael Earl Sims, also known as “Mikey,” is described as a black male, 33-years-old, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 140 lbs.
Police said that members of the public are cautioned not to confront any of these men but to contact law enforcement immediately as they should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Martin, Scott or Sims should contact the FBI Kansas City Division at (816) 512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
