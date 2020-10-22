KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI in Kansas City, as well as St. Louis, is asking for help in locating a fugitive who is wanted for his involvement in meth distribution and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the FBI, Christopher Brian Rogan is 44-year-old. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds.
He has tattoos on both ankles, both arms, both legs, and on his chest. He also has an "R" tattooed on his forearm, plus a pierced left ear and pierced tongue.
He does go by a number of aliases, including "Chris Logan" and "Christophe B. Rogan."
The FBI says he is last known to have lived in both KC and STL.
On July 21, a warrant was issued for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering in KCMO from Jan. 2017 to July 2020.
Back on Sept. 18, 2019, a warrant was issued for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine in STL from Jan. 2015 to Sept. 2019.
He should be considered armed an and dangerous with violent tendencies, they say.
If you have any information about Christopher Rogan, call the FBI's Kansas City Field Office at 816-512-8200 or the St. Louis Field Office at 314-589-2500.
For the full flyer with complete information from the FBI, click here.
