JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The FBI launched a series of billboards in a 1998 murder that’s now under federal investigation.
Rhonda Tribue was 34-years old at the time of her murder.
She was found beaten to death in a remote area of Kansas City, Kansas near Edwardsville.
Rhonda’s daughter, Jelica Tribue, says she grateful federal investigators are digging into the case.
“KC is small enough for someone to know exactly what happened. We are talking about a woman who was married and who has six children. You don’t just disappear. You don’t disappear like that,” Jelica Tribue said.
The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov or you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
The FBI has not clarified why they are looking into an old local murder but Rhonda’s family believes it has something to do with retired KCK detective Roger Golubski.
Golubski is accused of corruption and preying on poor Black women.
“My understanding is that Roger Golubski has wreaked havoc over Kansas City. And that he has needs to be looked at and examined. Because there are several cases that are particular to the same instance of my mother’s case and that he’s the common denominator in all those cases. They are women, cold cases, brutally murdered, found in the same areas. So, he is a target at this point,” Jelica Tribue said.
Another family has stepped forward to KCTV5 and shared concerns about Roger Golubski and the unsolved murder of Rose Calvin.
“I think he did it himself. I mean, that have crossed our family mind back years ago but now I absolutely believe. Not certain and not 100% for sure, but I believe that he committed the murder himself or he knows who did commit our murder,” Eric Calvin said.
