LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday morning in Lawrence.
The incident happened at 9:37 a.m. at the Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St.
According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank, verbally demanded money, and showed a black handgun.
The suspect them ran away from the bank, going west, with an undisclosed amount of money in his possession.
No one was injured in the incident.
The FBI describes the suspect as a Black man with light skin who is in his 20s or 30s. He is between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask, gray gloves, and black or dark blue pants.
No images of the suspect are available yet.
Anyone with information that can assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call:
- FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200
- The Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509
- Their local law enforcement office
