GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- A bank robbery Saturday morning in Gladstone has officials looking a suspect.
According to the FBI, the incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. at the Commerce Bank at 6334 N Antioch Road.
The suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for cash. No one was injured, and the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect is described as a male with light brown skin who is approximately 50 years old. He was seen wearing jeans, a dark blue coat and red KC baseball hat, black shoes, blue latex gloves and a face mask.
Anyone with information can call the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200, call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS, or file a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
