LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Lawrence this afternoon. 

They say it happened at the Bank of America branch at 900 Ohio St. 

The suspect is described as a woman of average build who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She had long, dark, straight hair.

She was wearing a leopard print hat and a black face mask. She was wearing all black. She also had on gloves that were black and grey. She was also carrying a pink tie-dye bag. 

The FBI says she approached the counter and gave the teller a demand note. She threatened a weapon, but never displayed one. 

She left on foot, going north, with an undisclosed amount of money. 

No one was injured in this incident. 

