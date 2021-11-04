LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Lawrence this afternoon.
They say it happened at the Bank of America branch at 900 Ohio St.
The suspect is described as a woman of average build who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She had long, dark, straight hair.
She was wearing a leopard print hat and a black face mask. She was wearing all black. She also had on gloves that were black and grey. She was also carrying a pink tie-dye bag.
The FBI says she approached the counter and gave the teller a demand note. She threatened a weapon, but never displayed one.
She left on foot, going north, with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.