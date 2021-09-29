KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.
According to the FBI, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bank of America branch at 10731 State Line Road.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a black female in her mid 30s to 40s with a medium build. She was seen wearing a long blonde wig, blue face mask, KC Royals baseball hat, and a black zip-up blouse.
The FBI says she handed the teller a demand note. No weapon was shown.
She then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.