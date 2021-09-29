Bank of America robber 9-29
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the FBI, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Bank of America branch at 10731 State Line Road. 

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black female in her mid 30s to 40s with a medium build. She was seen wearing a long blonde wig, blue face mask, KC Royals baseball hat, and a black zip-up blouse.

The FBI says she handed the teller a demand note. No weapon was shown.

She then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. 

