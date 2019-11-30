OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery on Sunday.
It happened about 9 a.m. at Commercial Bank of Oak Grove located at 1114 S. Broadway.
The man enter the bank and gave the teller a demand note. No weapon was displayed.
The suspect is said to about 6-feet and was wearing gloves, a hooded coat, hat with ear flaps and possibly wearing a wig with shoulder length black hair.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen fleeing southbound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.