RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Raytown today.
According to the authorities, it happened just after 5 p.m. in the Commerce Bank at 6705 Blue Ridge Blvd.
They say the suspect walked up to the counter, presented a note, and made a verbal demand for money.
Then, the suspect ran away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured and the suspect didn't display a weapon.
The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male who is between 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He has a medium build.
They say he was wearing red tennis shoes, black pants, a dark blue/gray vest, a red shirt with long sleeves, a COVID mask, and a Chicago Bulls stocking cap.
Call the authorities if you have information that can assist in the investigation.
