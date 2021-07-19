LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Louisburg on Monday morning.
According to the FBI, the robbery happened at 10 a.m. at the Landmark National Bank branch at 100 W. Amity St.
They say the suspect made a verbal demand for cash and ultimately left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect left in a white sedan, going east on Amity Street.
The suspect is described is a white man who is between 5 feet, 6 inches tall and and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is described as being heavyset. He has salt and pepper hair.
He was wearing a ballcap, white tennis shoes, and a black face mask.
No weapon was brandished and there were no injuries.
