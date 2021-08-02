KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery at Commerce Bank on 43rd Ave. in KCK on Monday.
According to officials, the suspect gave a teller a demand note and later fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency. The robber did not show a weapon and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is a bald black male, 5'5"-5'8", stock build, and was wearing a dark green long sleeve shirt with jeans and dark shoes.
The incident occurred Monday, August 2 at the branch at 1906 W. 43rd Ave.
