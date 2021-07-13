LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened on Tuesday afternoon in Lenexa. 

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the Bank of America branch at 7747 Quivira Road. 

The FBI says the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a demand note. 

The suspect then ran away on foot and left prior to receiving any money. 

There was no indication he had a weapon and no one was injured. 

The FBI describes him as being a thin white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He was wearing a black hat, a black face mask, a teal neck gaiter, a black and gray zippered hoodie, a black shirt, black sweatpants, and tennis shoes that were black, white, and green. 

