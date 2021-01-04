KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened on Monday.
It happened at the Bank of America branch at 3100 Main St. in Kansas City, Missouri around 2:30 p.m.
According to the authorities, the man approached the teller and made a verbal demand for money. He did not display a weapon.
The suspect was then approached by security and ran out of the bank.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a heavyset Black man who is in his late 50s. He is balding and has gray hair. He was wearing a red Chiefs t-shirt, a black jacket, jeans, and white sneakers.
