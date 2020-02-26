KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are on scene of an agent-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The incident is believed to have happened near the area of 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 2:30 p.m.
There is no word yet on the condition of the suspect or if anyone else was injured.
A department spokesperson said officers are assisting in the investigation but noted that the FBI is the primary agency on the case.
The FBI will be reviewing the incident in Washington D.C.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dan Netemeyer released a statement about the incident.
“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this afternoon at the 100th block of West 39th Street in Kansas City, Mo. The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. At this time, I have no further details to provide.”
This is developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
