OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The FBI is investigating after a man robbed the the First Federal Bank of Kansas City.
Federal authorities said a man entered the bank located at 8629 Metcalf Ave. about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, wearing a red shirt, long shorts and dark shoes with white soles.
The suspect gave the teller a demand note and put the money in a clear plastic accordion folder. No weapon was shown.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.