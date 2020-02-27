KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations have identified the person shot by an agent Wednesday in the area of West 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue and said the man is now dead.

Officers and agents arrived at the scene in the 100 block of West 39th Street around 2 p.m. According to an FBI spokesperson, agents and task force officers were at the scene to serve an arrest warrant to 35-year-old David William Irving, who was shot during the incident.

The spokesperson did not indicate if Irving died at the scene or later from his injuries. No other individuals at the scene or law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident is currently under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.