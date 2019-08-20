LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The FBI is on the University of Kansas campus conducting an investigation at the research facility in west Lawrence.
According to the Assistant Director of Strategic Communications for KU, the FBI is conducting an investigation into alleged criminal activity Tuesday afternoon.
They do note that there is no threat to public safety at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
