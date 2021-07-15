FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- After a nationwide push, the FBI has identified a man who may have critical information in a sexual exploitation case.
According to a release sent to the media Wednesday, the FBI needed help identifying "John Doe 44" because he "may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation."
"The video depicting John Doe 44 is believed to have been produced prior to November 2018."
He is described as being a white man who is likely between 30 and 40 years old. He could be heard speaking English in the video.
The FBI notes that there is no specific information that leads them to believe John Doe is in our area. As such, the information has been set out through their offices across the county.
Thursday morning, the FBI announced the man had been taken into custody. They have not released any further information regarding the man or where he was located.
If you have information that can help the FBI in their investigation, you are asked to call their tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You can also contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at the local FBI office.
Since the beginning of the Endangered Child Alert Program, 44 John/Jane Does have been investigated the FBI says. Thirty of them have been successfully identified. Those investigations have led to the identification of over 47 child victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.