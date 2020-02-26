KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Kansas City shooting is now being reviewed by officials in Washington, D.C. An FBI Agent shot someone at a midtown Kansas City apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
The incident is believed to have happened near the area of 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 2:30.
There is no word yet on the condition of the suspect or if anyone else was injured.
A department spokesperson said officers are assisting in the investigation but noted that the FBI is the primary agency on the case.
The FBI will be reviewing the incident in Washington D.C.
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dan Netemeyer released a statement about the incident.
“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this afternoon at the 100th block of West 39th Street in Kansas City, Mo. The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident will be investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. At this time, I have no further details to provide.”
KCTV5 News spoke to people in a barber shop across the street who are fed up saying this may be worse than usual, but the usual is hardly good.
Draque Drako owns a barber shop across the street from the seven-story Alcazar Apartments where an FBI agent shot someone.
While cutting hair, he got into a lively debate about where to lay blame.
“Stuff like that happens all the time. Police come over there every day. You know what I’m saying?” Drako explained.
“At least once a week. There’s always some type of incidence, ambulance or fire truck or police, unfortunately, like today,” Drako’s Barber Shop Barber Casie Murff said.
It was between 2 and 2:30 when Drako saw law enforcement first arrive.
“The streets just went unnormally quiet and then that’s when I seen 20-30 cop cars pull up in all directions. That’s when I knew something serious had happened,” Drako said.
The FBI wouldn’t say why they were there initially or what led to the shooting, or even if someone died. Drako says he feels for the people who live here who aren’t causing trouble.
“People don’t have to live like that,” Drako said.
He doesn’t know anything more for certain about the shooting but challenged the city and the apartment owners to fix what he says is a long-standing problem of questionable activity on the block.
So how bad is it? Well, KCTV5 News talked off camera with a resident who says he saw police gathered in the stairwell before going into an apartment, but he would not go on camera because he said there are some unsavory characters who live there, and he feared anything he said could have someone coming after him.
