BUMPASS, VA (KCTV) -- The FBI has sent out information across the country in an effort to locate an endangered missing girl from Virginia.
Isabel Shea Hicks, 14, was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia on the morning of Oct. 21.
It is believed that she is in the company of Bruce William Lynch Jr., who is from the same city. He is a 34-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.
It is possible that he is driving a light blue, nearly silver, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071.
He should be considered armed and potentially dangerous. Do not approach him and call the police if you see either him or Hicks.
