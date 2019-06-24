SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – A local father is looking for answers after he says his infant son suffered a head injury while in the care of an at home daycare provider in Shawnee.
Brett Braun claims his baby boy was abused at the hands of his childcare provider. Braun said 6-month-old glen was a happy little boy until last week.
“I always jokingly said I never heard him cry. Well, that changed this weekend,” he told KCTV5 News.
Braun said it was last Thursday when his child began vomiting after being cared for at a home daycare on 50th Terrace and Marion in Shawnee.
“We were quickly sent to Children’s Mercy. They did a head CT and found out he had a brain bleed,” he explained. “Police got involved at that point, and Child Protective Services.”
A report from the Shawnee Police Department lists the offense as simple battery and the injury is listed as possibly internal. Police officials said they couldn’t say much more because it’s an open investigation.
Braun is taking further steps to inform other parents and hopefully prevent something like this from happening to anyone else, though.
He spent part of the day Monday holding up a sign outside the home where believes his child was abused.
KCTV5 News tried to speak with a woman inside the home, but the woman declined an interview.
Braun said it has now been days since his child was diagnosed with a hematoma. He said the 6-month-old is still vomiting and showing other symptoms, but Braun is hoping the infant will make a full recovery.
“The next week, two weeks, month, they’re not really sure long term,” he said, describing how long it may take the child to recover. “They’re hopeful that he won’t have any kind of deficit, but with a head injury, nobody really knows.”
After this experience, Braun said he wants to be an advocate for all parents and children to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.
“You don’t know what it’s like, you don’t know the feeling that you go through,” he told KCTV5 News. “I’m this tough guy that balled his eyes out this weekend, and absolutely I’m going to get more involved.”
