JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County jury convicted Jerry Bausby of second-degree murder, first-degree sodomy, incest and first-degree sexual abuse in the 2016 killing of his 18-year-old daughter.
Daizsa Bausby was found dead at the Four Acres Motel on Hickman Mills Drive in Jackson County, Missouri on the morning of March 21, 2016.
Jerry Bausby, who is Daizsa biological father, was arrested shortly thereafter. DNA and forensic evidence established Jerry as the prime suspect in the death of Daizsa, court documents said.
Jerry will be sentenced on September 20, 2019.
