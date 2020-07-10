WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, online jail records indicated that Howard Jansen has been booked into jail following the death of his 3-year-old daughter Olivia Jansen.
The online listing says he was booked on the following:
- Abuse of a child; unknown circumstances
- First-degree murder
He will be in the Wyandotte County Jail on a 48-hour hold, at minimum. These are not formal charges at this time.
This comes after the police found a body that they believe is that of the 3-year-old.
An Amber Alert had been issued after she was reported missing and the search went on all day until the body was discovered near 34th and Steele.
