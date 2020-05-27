KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a deadly stabbing on the city's east side.
Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 18th Street and Prospect Avenue on a reported cutting. When they arrived, they located the victim and began CPR and other lifesaving measures. When EMS arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.
An employee in the store indicated the incident involved a shoplifter.
A person of interest is in custody.
The investigation is still early on and details are still unfolding, police say.
If anyone has information about this case they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 484-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is available for the right information.
