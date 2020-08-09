KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another homicide. This is the fourth one to happen today.
The shooting happened sometime before 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of W. Pennway.
The victim, who was possibly in his 20s, has now died.
Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot at a community center in the area. The center was closed when it happened.
This is the 122nd homicide to happen this year in Kansas City, Missouri.
