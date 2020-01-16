GARDNER, KS (KCTV) -- Last night, a truck driver lost his life when he got out of his truck near Gardner and was struck by a car.
The city has experienced an increase in big rig traffic and people who live there are worried about the dangers that could pose.
They say Gardner Road has changed.
Even a trip to the mailbox feels more treacherous for Connie Mayberry.
“You kind of have to time it, then you run,” she explained. “It's gotten difficult.”
It’s gotten difficult because of more traffic in her growing hometown, especially from semi trucks traveling in and out of massive intermodal hubs up the road in Edgerton.
“It's gotten so many more trucks,” Mayberry said.
“It's really kind of a nightmare,” said Mary Freund.
Her neighbors have noticed, too. That’s especially true when it comes to the narrow rural roads just outside of town.
“They're drivers from out of state,” noted Brent Cunningham.
Sometimes they get turned around, like one gentleman whose GPS took him to the wrong place. It happened to be at the same intersection where that driver got out of his truck last night and was hit by a passing car.
The Johnson County Sheriff doesn't know why the trucker left his rig, but Mayberry and her neighbors believe the incident underscores a larger problem.
“The city, the county, and state have not kept up with the growth of the intermodal,” Cunningham said.
The two streets that form the intersection where the accident happened are both part of truck routes for Gardner and the county, but people who live in the area say the roads are just too small to handle so much commercial traffic.
“If you have two big trucks, they can barely pass each other,” Freund said.
Gardner police said the increased semi traffic has been a concern and that the city is reexamining the routes truckers can take.
“We've asked them and they say they want to do something,” Freund noted.
However, many don't believe the trucks themselves are the problem.
“I understand truckers have a job to do,” Cunningham said.
They worry there's a danger to their close proximity to big rigs and a lack of space to share the road.
“The infrastructure is not there to handle the traffic,” Mayberry said.
