KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- These exemptions aren’t anything that you’ll notice at the pump, but it is something that is felt within the farming community.
“I’ve been farming here since 1975,” Glenn Caldwell, President of Caldwell Farms Inc. in Garnett, Kansas said.
Caldwell’s top cash products are soy beans and corn.
“It’s used for industrial purposes. It can be used for cattle feed, it can be used for ethanol,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell mainly uses it for ethanol, he says this year’s been tough.
“We’ve had like three inches of rain in the last week already and so it’s pretty wet out there it’s hard to maneuver the machines to get it when it’s that wet,” Caldwell said.
Which is the reason this farmer finds himself working inside, rather than out.
“I kind of want to look to see what they did last year under some of the same rotten weather conditions that we had this year,” Caldwell said.
But mother nature hasn’t been the only struggle, the small refinery exemption under the Trump Administration has put a pounding on the farm.
“Those exemptions impact how much ethanol is blended with our gasoline. When ethanol is impacted, then I am impacted,” Caldwell said.
The exemption grants waivers to oil refineries, eliminating the requirement for them to blend 1.4 billion gallons of ethanol into their fuel.
“When the exemptions take place then there’s less ethanol used there becomes a surplus of corn because there is less corn used for ethanol and then the price of corn falls as a result of having too much in the United States,” Caldwell said.
This exemption has already started hurting ethanol plants nationwide.
“It also means that the farmer does not have a place to sell his corn,” Caldwell said.
Which scares Caldwell, especially since the plant he uses, East Kansas Agri Energy, is conveniently down the street.
“If our plant would close, then my corn would have to be transported to another state, probably Arkansas and then that would be an even more cost to me,” Caldwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.