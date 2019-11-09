KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thundergong! took place tonight, as Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis and his friends filled the Uptown Theater with sound to support a local charity.
Everyone inside seemed to enjoy the three-hour show. From comedy to country music, KC fans turned out to Support Steps of Faith. Fans were willing to wait for front row seats.
That included Kayla Finks and Jeff Jasperson, who could be found at the front of the line.
“I love the idea, I don’t know, of guys that made it big coming and helping the place that they came from,” Finks said.
When the doors opened, it was time to show KC how to bring the thunder for charity.
“It’s fun that we get to see this different side of them,” said Finks. “The fun side, the unscripted side.”
An amazing start to the #Thundergong show for a great charity. More coming up tonight on @KCTV5 at 10PM pic.twitter.com/WMRtQptf7F— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) November 10, 2019
It’s starting to fill up @UptownTheatre in #KC for #ThundergongKC. The show will start in 8 minutes! pic.twitter.com/bRsr4zPUOt— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) November 10, 2019
If this isn’t the most #KC piece of merch, I don’t know what is... #ThundergongKC coming in strong. pic.twitter.com/NMhZINunHW— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) November 10, 2019
WELCOME TO @thundergongkc! It’s a party tonight @UptownTheatre in #KC. #JasonSudeikis & friends are about to put on a show for @movingamputees pic.twitter.com/E0QBytR4rA— Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) November 10, 2019
