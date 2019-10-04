LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Jayhawks plan to kick off the basketball season with a little help from Snoop Dogg, but there's a shadow hanging over the usual excitement.
Tonight, thousands of KU students are heading to Allen Fieldhouse for Late Night in the Phog, the annual celebration that kicks off basketball season.
KU is the target of an NCAA investigation and that could mean major penalties.
The event will start with scrimmages, skits, and remarks from the men’s and women’s coaches.
All this comes a week after men’s coach Bill Self found himself on the defensive about allegations of NCAA rules violations.
You’d be hard pressed to find any students or fans lining up to file into Allen Fieldhouse who support the investigation.
The allegations stem from an FBI investigation showing an Adidas consultant sent money to parents or guardians of a former player and current player Silvio De Sousa.
At issue now is whether coach Self or KU Basketball knew about what was happening.
Self, the school and the program have vehemently denied the allegations.
As for students and fans…
“My opinion is it’s an overreach by the NCAA as a reaction to the FBI investigation which embarrassed them,” said Linda Smith, who graduated from KU.
“I think the NCAA is unreliable,” said Brandon Fulsom, a fan. “They are not my favorite people right now and I think they are just out to get someone and unfortunately it’s KU.”
Potential penalties include a one-year suspension for the Hall of Fame coach.
A decision isn’t expected until next Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.