KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The U.S. Women’s National Team was held to a scoreless draw Thursday against Korea Republic at Children’s Mercy Park.
Many fans in attendance are hopeful Kansas City will be selected to be a World Cup 2026 host city.
“There are bigger implications here at play,” President American Outlaws Kansas City Chapter President Greg Basye said. “We are definitely the Soccer Capitol of America. The passionate fans. The fan base we have. We like to call ourselves the home of U.S. Soccer.”
Fans will have to wait to see if Kansas City’s World Cup bid team impressed FIFA representatives. FIFA representatives were in town Thursday for a World Cup 2026 site visit. “I think it’s important to grow the sport,” Sara Weiss said. “Having the World Cup in Kansas City in the Midwest will help grow the sport.”
FIFA plans to make a decision about World Cup match locations in 2022. “The city’s love of soccer combined with the fact it is right in the center of the U.S., I think would make it a great location,” fan Jeremy Fuzy said.
Kansas City is one of 17 U.S. cities bidding to host.
“I think there is so much heart and spirit in this city. If anyone has been to The Kansas City Power & Light District to watch the games when they are broadcast live, there is no experience like that,” Sophia Day said.
