LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- Weeks after heavy rains postponed Luke Bryan's planned concert at a Louisburg farm, fans of the country star are hoping for better luck at a rescheduled performance slated for next week.
MC Farms is set to open its gates at 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 with the concert starting at 6 p.m. Parking becomes available at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $56 with parking passes on sale for $5.
The area could see some snow and freezing rain in the middle of next week with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Heavy rain on Oct. 2 had kept Bryan's crews from being able to set up the necessary equipment for the next day's show, causing the artist to temporarily abandon plans for the farm performance.
The Louisburg event was the second concert on Bryan's six-location Farm Tour to be postponed for the weather. The concert scheduled for Stafford Farms in Richland, Michigan, on Sept. 27 was postponed because of severe weather, but Bryan held a make-up performance on Thursday of this week.
There has been no official word on how many spectators MC Farms in Louisburg is expecting, but organizers had expected up to 20,000 fans for the Oct. 3 concert that was postponed.
