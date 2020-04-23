KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is a sports town that’s filled with die hard fans who miss having a team to root for as nearly every professional sport is postponed because of COVID-19.
While Roger Goodell announced NFL draft picks from his basement. KCTV5’s Emily Rittman showed us who went outside to tailgate on Thursday.
For some fans, this was much more than just another NFL Draft. In a way, it was a chance to bring pro sports back to KC.
People were able to yell “Go Chiefs!” again. They’re two simple words that take us back to much simpler times, like the Super Bowl win.
“A lot has changed since that Sunday in February,” said Chiefs fan Matt Hoefer.
Many Kansas Citians miss their sports.
“We’ve been watching reruns of old sports,” said Gwen Hoefer. “We’ve watched the Super Bowl three or four times. The Masters.”
Fans don’t know when their favorite players will be back on the field.
“It’s been heartbreaking not having sports in some ways,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
That’s why Mayor Lucas and a volunteer community engagement group called KC Hearts asked fans to hold a citywide tailgate from a safe social distance.
“Something to break up the monotony,” said Matt Hoefer.
No matter what you ate or drank it was a chance to celebrate something familiar together.
“People really want to say hello and connect and give you a little positive energy,” said Jenna Jantsch.
“To celebrate Kansas City, to show that we have great spirit even if we are not all together in one big parking lot,” said Mayor Lucas, explaining what the event was all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.