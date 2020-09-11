KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A major debate is trending on social media with regard to the moment of unity between the Chiefs and the Texans last night.
Many say they heard booing during what was supposed to be a moment of silence. Meanwhile, others say they didn’t hear it.
For a period of time, Missouri was trending on Twitter just because of the incident.
KCTV5’s Greg Payne has been on Twitter pretty much all day, reading the back and forth between fans.
On Thursday, KCTV5 did get a chance to ask the Chiefs players about that moment of unity that was coordinated by both team quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and whether they heard the booing noise on the field.
“Being down there, honestly didn’t hear a lot of booing,” Mahomes said. “I’ve seen a little bit of the videos after, and we just wanted to show unity and we wanted to show that we were going to come together to keep fighting the good fight.”
“I’m so locked in on the field with what I got to do, I didn’t really hear that,” said Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu. “I was more impressed that our fans showed up. They definitely got behind us.”
As for the fans, it’s a mixed bag. Some fans on social media have been reacting to the incident and saying it never happened.
Meanwhile there is the video that a fan posted on Twitter who was at the game and who was actually booing. KCTV5 News reached out to him for an interview, but he didn’t respond.
Greg Payne went out to the Plaza today and spoke with fans about the incident. Many of them told him they heard the booing and were upset.
“It was sad,” said Mikyla Mathews. “This should have been a moment to come together.”
“The people in the bar booed and I heard the booing on TV,” Justin Chapman said. “I thought that was a little strange that that would be the reaction.”
“To see the crowd booing racial equality last night was absolutely disheartening and discouraging and, to be quite frank with you, it angered me,” said Branden Mims, a pastor and the director of crisis intervention for AdHoc Group Against Crime.
On KCTV5 News at 6 p.m., you’ll hear from Mayor Quinton Lucas who was at the game last night and his reaction to the whole incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.