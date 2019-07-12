KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Everyone knows Bubba Starling is a hometown kid, so it wasn’t surprising that there were so many fans at Friday night’s game who had a connection to him.
“It’s my first Royals game and I’m very excited,” Becca Hymas, Royals fan, said.
Friday night was also the debut of Bubba Starling.
“I’m pretty excited to see him. I know he’s worked really hard,” Levi Williams, 15-year-old fan, said.
“A couple years ago, I went to Spring Training and saw Bubba and immediately fell in love with him as a player, so this is a big day. Eight years in the making,” Nora Larson, fan, said.
“I actually got the chance to play against him in high school football. Being able to see the athlete he was then, to see how he stuck with it to reach his success and be able to be called up is pretty great to see,” Lamonte Bagsby, fan, said.
“He got the call a couple days ago. I coach with a couple guys that have known him for a long time. We are all from southeast Kansas,” Tyler Bancleave, fan, said.
Fans from Nebraska watched Starling play for the Omaha Storm Chasers.
“See him grow as an athlete and as a baseball player. So, to be here for my buddy Dave’s bachelor party and it’s great to see Bubba and see what he can do, in the show if you will, as they call it,” Daniel Lipari, fan, said.
“I think there is a little bit of pressure. First Major League game. This is the team he grew up rooting for and there’s been a lot of hype around your name,” Garrison Hartsell, 12-year-old fan, said.
“Pretty sure he’s got some butterflies in his stomach,” Kyle Roustic, fan, said.
Fans made a few predictions for Starling’s big night.
“A couple hits for him hopefully and a Royals ‘W’,” Doug Stewart, fan, said.
“I think we’ll see some fireworks. Literally and figuratively,” Hartsell said.
“I don’t think the moment will be too big and I expect him to go two for four with two RBI’s,” Lipari said.
