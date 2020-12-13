KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — With the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the AFC West, it means there will be at least one home game at Arrowhead Stadium during the postseason.
Clark Hunt, CEO and Chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, said that the capacity limit for Arrowhead Stadium will be 22 percent.
Numbers wise, that's around 17,000 fans.
"The decision on how many fans is one that we discuss regularly with the city health directors," he said. "We've already had those discussions."
Hunt said discussions will continue with officials concerning the coronavirus.
"There could be changes, but we certainly hope not," he said.
