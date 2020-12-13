Jets Chiefs Football

A general, overall view of Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)  With the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the AFC West, it means there will be at least one home game at Arrowhead Stadium during the postseason.

Clark Hunt, CEO and Chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, said that the capacity limit for Arrowhead Stadium will be 22 percent.

Numbers wise, that's around 17,000 fans.

"The decision on how many fans is one that we discuss regularly with the city health directors," he said. "We've already had those discussions."

Hunt said discussions will continue with officials concerning the coronavirus.

"There could be changes, but we certainly hope not," he said.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.